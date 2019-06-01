Prison cooks: In the May 30 Food section, an article about inmates learning to cook said San Quentin houses the state’s sole remaining death row. The Central California Women’s Facility houses a death row for women.
Shampoo bottles: In the May 30 California section, an article about a state bill to ban complimentary hotel shower products said the Assembly passed the proposal Wednesday by a 41-23 margin. It passed 42 to 23.
Pittsburgh Pirates: In the May 30 Sports section, a summary of a baseball game played the previous day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds said that Josh Bell had tied a Reds record with his 12th homer in May and that his 23rd extra-base hit in the month left him one shy of Paul Waner’s club record for any month. Bell tied a Pirates record, and Waner’s mark is also a Pirates record.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.