AAA membership: In the June 18 Business section, a column about a man whose AAA membership was canceled included a quote from a person identified as the Chatsworth police chief. The quote was from the Los Angeles police chief.
Museum director: In the June 19 Calendar section, an article about the appointment of Kim Kanatani as the first director of UC Irvine’s Institute and Museum for California Art made reference to the Maryland Institute of Contemporary Art. The correct name is the Maryland Institute College of Art.
“COLA 2019” review: In the June 19 Calendar section, a review of the “COLA 2019” art show at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery in Barnsdall Art Park said Sabrina Gschwandtner weaves her quilts. She sews them.
