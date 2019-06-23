Banh Cuon Luu Luyen: In the June 20 Food section, an article about banh cuon said that Luoc Thi Vu and her sister are the co-owners of Banh Cuon Luu Luyen in Garden Grove. She passed the restaurant to her children, Delena and Garden Ta, who are its co-owners.
