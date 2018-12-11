Sneaker stores: In the Dec. 9 Business section, an article about the proliferation of sneaker retailers in downtown Los Angeles incorrectly identified the vice president of the Jordan Brand in North America as Mitch Drummond. Scott Dixon is vice president and general manager of the brand in North America.
Travel visas: In the Dec. 9 Travel section, the “On the Spot” column about visas said there is no Cambodian consulate in the L.A. area. There is an honorary consulate in Long Beach that can help with visas. For information, go online at consulateofcambodiaca.org/visa/.
