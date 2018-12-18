Distroller World: An article in the Dec. 1 Business section on Mexican toy retailer Distroller World’s expansion in the U.S. said that artist and entrepreneur Amparo Serrano designed toy babies to give her nieces something that would inspire them to be more caring and nurturing. Serrano designed the toys to inspire her daughters.
