Judge denies L.A. school district’s bid to block teachers strike

The action was a novel approach, essentially using legal protections for students under federal law in an attempt to forestall a strike carried out under provisions of state law. L.A. Unified had no immediate comment Saturday morning, but officials have made no apologies for pursuing whatever strategies they can devise to delay or prevent a teachers walkout. L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner has said a strike would be bad for students and that he would pursue any appropriate means to prevent one.