Union and L.A. school district set to meet Monday in effort to avert strike

Leaders of the union representing Los Angeles teachers are poised to meet Monday with school district officials for talks that could avert a strike scheduled for late next week.
The negotiations would be the first since mediation efforts broke down in early October. Both sides said Thursday that they want to reach an agreement; each side still questions the other’s good faith.
“We want serious talks. That’s what we expect Monday,” said Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles. “We’re going to meet with them on Monday, no matter what, in hopes it’s going to be productive.”
“We understand,” he said later, “that any negotiation is going to be a compromise.”
The district quickly responded to the union’s offer to resume talks. District leaders have been calling for negotiations to continue.
“We welcome UTLA’s willingness to return to contract negotiations to avoid a strike that would do nothing to increase funding for public education or would only hurt the students, families and communities most in need,” said district spokeswoman Shannon Haber. “Los Angeles Unified remains committed to doing everything possible to avoid a strike and provide Los Angeles students with the best education possible.”
Most observers still expect a strike to begin next Thursday.
The district has offered a 6% raise spread over the first two years of a three-year contract. The union wants a 6.5% raise that would take effect all at once and a year sooner.
But the issues that the union is pressing for go well beyond wages. UTLA also is demanding a significant reduction in class sizes and the hiring of enough nurses, librarians and counselors to “fully staff” campuses across the nation’s second-largest school system.
L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner has said the union proposals, if granted, would immediately push the school district into insolvency.