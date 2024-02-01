Your guide to the LAUSD District 1 school board primary election

Seven candidates are vying for the District 1 seat on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education. The new school board member will replace George McKenna, who is retiring after a long career as an educator and as a school board member since 2014.

The seven-member school board sets policy for the nation’s second-largest school district, which educates about 420,000 students and employs some 74,000 teachers, administrators and other staff. The school board is accountable for the district’s annual general fund budget of about $10 billion. Members also hire and evaluate the superintendent.

The school board races are nonpartisan. If no one wins more than 50% of votes on March 5, the top two candidates will compete in a November runoff election. District 1 takes in an area that runs west from Koreatown to Mid-City, with one leg stretching to the Westside as far as Palms and another into Baldwin Hills and South L.A.

The Times asked each candidate a series of questions about their priorities, their opinion of L.A. Supt. Alberto Carvalho, McKenna’s work in District 1, charter schools and school police.

All candidates were asked to comment on the district’s new, more restrictive policies on sharing campuses with charter schools. All also were asked to comment on whether they favor eliminating school police or restricting the presence of officers. Some candidates did not answer either question directly.

Their answers are summarized or lightly edited for length or clarity below.