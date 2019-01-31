Freshman applications dip at UC for the first time in 15 years. Is it the start of a trend?

Jacob Jackson, research fellow with the Public Policy Institute of California, said the decline in nonresident applicants began a few years ago and could be tied to the limit on out-of-state and international students that the UC Board of Regents approved in 2017. However, the number of applications from students who are low-income and the first in their families to attend college increased slightly over last year. Applications from transfer students also inched upward, by 1% to 35,178, for fall 2019 among students from California community colleges.