Homelessness crisis makes us ashamed and angry — at our leaders, and ourselves

When the news broke Tuesday that city and county homeless numbers had gone up 16% and 12% respectively between this year and last, I reached out to L.A. residents on social media to ask how they felt about it, what they thought should be done and how they viewed their own personal responsibility. That evening, I also staked out my own polling place in Hollywood, in search of the kind of civic-minded citizens who made the effort to vote on a parcel tax for schools when it was the only item on the ballot.