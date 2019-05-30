LAPD fined for filthy conditions and rats at headquarters, where employee fell ill

An LAPD employee at the downtown station contracted the bacteria that causes typhus fever, and records show the state has fined the department for rodent infestations and failure to train employees about the disease.
The California Department of Industrial Relations issued six violations and a $5,425 fine on May 14, but inspected the facility in November, records show.
The LAPD did not train employees about how typhus fever is transmitted, the symptoms of the illness or what measures to take to prevent it. The department also did not have a program to exterminate and control rats, fleas, roaches, gnats, mosquitoes or grasshoppers in the building. Inspectors found all those in the facility, records show.
Other violations came from failing to clean “dust, dirt/suspect mold/fungus from the HVAC registers within a reasonable time"; for using extension cords instead of fixing wiring in the detectives area; and for not keeping the parking garages, stairwells and records room clean, according to the citations.
At least one employee at the downtown L.A. station has contracted the bacteria that causes typhus fever and is being treated for the condition, the LAPD confirmed Wednesday evening. The department confirmed that a second employee had a lower intestinal infection, but a specific diagnosis has not been determined.
An LAPD spokesman told the Los Angeles Times that none of the infected employees were patrol officers.
The LAPD’s facilities management division was teaming with the city’s General Services Department to disinfect work areas that might have been exposed.
“The health and well-being of every LAPD employee is vital, and we will be working diligently to ensure we are creating a safe work environment,” the agency said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, our police officers often patrol in adverse environments and can be exposed to various dangerous elements. We have notified the Police Protective League as well as all of our employees working at Central Division about the outbreak, and we have further provided them with strategies to stay healthy while we mitigate this issue.”
The board of directors for the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the police labor union, said in a statement that officer safety must be considered.
“At this point, we don’t care who is at fault, we just want these toxic work sites cleaned and sanitized,” the statement reads. “Officers worry enough about being shot or injured policing the streets of Los Angeles, they shouldn’t also have to worry about being infected with diseases they can take home to their families simply by showing up to work. Our demand is simple; clean it up and provide preventive measures before there is a massive outbreak.”
Last October, health officials warned the public about a typhus outbreak after several people in downtown L.A. contracted the disease.
Typhus is distinct from typhoid fever and cannot be passed between people. Rather, typhus spreads when fleas become infected with bacteria known as Rickettsia typhi or Rickettsia felis. The illness reaches humans when fleas bite them or when infected flea feces are rubbed into cuts or scrapes in the skin, according to the CDC.
Times staff writer Soumya Karlamangla contributed to this report.