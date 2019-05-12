Police ID man and woman arrested after Friday’s wild car chase and gun battle in L.A. County

Homicide investigators have identified the man and woman who they say led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a dramatic shootout in Vernon and a tense standoff involving flash-bang grenades on Friday.
The male suspect, Dylan Andres Lindsey, 24, of Torrance, had leaned out of the car window during the chase and blasted at pursuing officers and deputies with a large-caliber revolver, authorities said.
He was dragged wounded from the car and transported to a nearby hospital, where he’s still hospitalized after suffering from at least two gunshot wounds — one of which authorities believe to be a self-inflicted shot to his head, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The female driver suspect was later identified as Alison Hart, 37, of Redondo Beach. She had also been struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, sheriff’s officials said.
She is being held on $2.1-million bail and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer and evading felony.
Sheriff’s deputies had responded Friday to a call for assistance from Downey police officers, who were chasing a murder suspect along a freeway and surface streets. A video showed a person in a black T-shirt leaning halfway out of the front passenger’s window of a black Prius and firing a pistol at pursuing patrol cars.
The chase ended about 2:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Bandini Boulevard and Downey Road in the city of Vernon, where traffic trapped the car.
The passenger fired again, and a car behind the Prius managed to back away. Police who pulled up in the next lane riddled the Prius with gunfire, shattering windows.
The female driver, who appeared to have blood on her, got out of the car with her arms raised and was detained, authorities said. The man didn’t get out, however. A standoff of more than one hour ensued, as SWAT teams in armored vehicles responded and fired two flash-bang grenades into the vehicle.
When the man in the vehicle still didn’t get out, a police dog was sent in. Only then did SWAT members drag the motionless man from the car.
At the time, police said they believed he was the gunman who had walked into a Downey liquor store on Tuesday night and killed Gurpreet Singh, 44, of Cerritos. Nothing was taken from the store, authorities have said, and police are still investigating the motive for an attack.
Video of the car chase showed the gunman using a distinctive long-barreled revolver. A similar kind of gun was used in the store killing. Authorities said the firearm was recovered at the scene.
Sheriff’s officials said they had no comment on the suspect’s connection to the liquor store killing.
Two Downey police vehicles were struck by gunfire during the chase. No deputies or officers were injured.
County authorities are investigating the case and reviewing the deputy-involved shooting; Downey police are investigating the slaying earlier at the liquor store.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-8477 or by using the website LACrimeStoppers.org.
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde and The Associated Press contributed to this report.