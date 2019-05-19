Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Mendota, Calif.

A shallow magnitude-3.3 earthquake was reported Sunday morning about 15 miles from Mendota, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:49 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from Cantua Creek, a census-designated spot in Fresno County, and about 15 miles from Mendota, 19 miles from Kerman and 27 miles from Coalinga, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
