A maid found TV director Barry Crane bludgeoned and strangled. 34 years later, a suspect is charged

A neighbor told The Times that he spoke to Crane’s housekeeper. She told him that she entered the front door on the second level of the townhouse and noticed a trail of blood on the stairs leading to the bedroom on the third floor. She told him the bedroom was “a mess,” with blood on the floor, missing sheets and a broken, bloodied art object on the floor. She then went to the street-level garage, where she saw Crane’s nude body wrapped in sheets.