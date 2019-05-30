They shared cubicles at Disney but weren’t close friends. Then one tried to save the other’s life

“I remember just seeing Garret and it really hit home. I’m like, that’s his boy and Binh’s his dad — and it hurt me to think that Binh could waste away and die and his son and his wife wouldn’t have Binh anymore,” Keith said. “It would have hurt me until the day I died if I didn’t at least try and see if I’m even a match. What if he died a year from now and I didn’t at least try?” He told Cecile how he felt, and she agreed.