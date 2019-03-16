Audacious college admissions scandal left so many red flags missed by so many

Singer boasted to parents that he had built a “side door” into USC, Yale, Stanford and other highly sought after schools. To convince admission committees that the students they were ushering in through the door were talented athletes, Singer, Heinel and the coaches taking bribes brazenly claimed the students were award-winning members of championship teams or earned other accolades that could have easily been detected with a simple internet search. Singer claimed one would-be basketball player was over 6 feet tall, when in fact he stood 5 feet, 5 inches.