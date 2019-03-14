USC athletic administrator arrested for bribery in admissions scandal 'knew her stuff'

In April 2018, a high-school guidance counselor had noticed that a boy had been accepted to USC as a water polo recruit even though the high school did not have a water polo team. Word of this reached the USC director of admissions. But Heinel allegedly emailed the director a fabricated story stating that the boy had played internationally during the summer in Europe, where he had connected with then-USC head coach Jovan Vavic, who was also charged in the bribery scheme and fired by USC on Tuesday.