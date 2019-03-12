Advertisement

College admissions cheating scandal: Here is everyone charged in the case

By
Mar 12, 2019 | 12:40 PM
Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman (Los Angeles Times)

They include Hollywood actresses, former CEOs, a famed parenting book writer, a fashion icon, a Newport Beach college counselor and university athletic officials.

In a college admissions scandal brought to light Tuesday, federal prosecutors allege wealthy parents paid to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and to falsify athletic records of students to enable them to secure admission to elite schools, including UCLA, USC, Stanford, Yale and Georgetown.

Here is a full list of those charged:

William Rick Singer

Racketeering conspiracy; money laundering conspiracy; conspiracy to defraud U.S.; obstruction of justice.

Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud; honest services wire fraud.

Mark Riddel

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering.

John Vandemoer

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Igor Dvorskiy

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Gordon Ernst

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

William Ferguson

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Martin Fox

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Donna Heinel

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Laura Janke

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Ali Khosroshahin

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Steven Masera

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Jorge Salcedo

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Mikaela Sanford

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

David Sidoo

Conspracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Jovan Vavic

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Niki Williams

Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Gregory Abbott

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Marcia Abbott

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Gamal Abdelaziz

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Diane Blake

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Todd Blake

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Jane Buckingham

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Gordon Caplan

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Michael Center

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

I-Hsin “Joey” Chen

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Amy Colburn

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Gregory Colburn

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Robert Flaxman

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Mossimo Giannulli

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Elizabeth Henriquez

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Manuel Henriquez

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Douglas Hodge

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Felicity Huffman

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Agustin Huneeus Jr.

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Bruce Isackson

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Davina Isackson

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Michelle Janavs

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Elisabeth Kimmel

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Marjorie Klapper

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Lori Loughlin

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Toby MacFarlane

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

William McGlashan

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Marci Palatella

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Peter Jan Sartorio

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Stephen Semprevivo

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Devin Sloane

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

John Wilson

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Homayoun Zadeh

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Robert Zangrillo

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

