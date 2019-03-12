College admissions cheating scandal: Here is everyone charged in the case

They include Hollywood actresses, former CEOs, a famed parenting book writer, a fashion icon, a Newport Beach college counselor and university athletic officials.
In a college admissions scandal brought to light Tuesday, federal prosecutors allege wealthy parents paid to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and to falsify athletic records of students to enable them to secure admission to elite schools, including UCLA, USC, Stanford, Yale and Georgetown.
Here is a full list of those charged:
William Rick Singer
Racketeering conspiracy; money laundering conspiracy; conspiracy to defraud U.S.; obstruction of justice.
Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith
Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud; honest services wire fraud.
Mark Riddel
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering.
John Vandemoer
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Igor Dvorskiy
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Gordon Ernst
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
William Ferguson
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Martin Fox
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Donna Heinel
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Laura Janke
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Ali Khosroshahin
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Steven Masera
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Jorge Salcedo
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Mikaela Sanford
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
David Sidoo
Conspracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Jovan Vavic
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Niki Williams
Conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Gregory Abbott
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Marcia Abbott
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Gamal Abdelaziz
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Diane Blake
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Todd Blake
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Jane Buckingham
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Gordon Caplan
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Michael Center
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
I-Hsin “Joey” Chen
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Amy Colburn
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Gregory Colburn
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Robert Flaxman
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Mossimo Giannulli
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Elizabeth Henriquez
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Manuel Henriquez
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Douglas Hodge
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Felicity Huffman
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Agustin Huneeus Jr.
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Bruce Isackson
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Davina Isackson
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Michelle Janavs
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Elisabeth Kimmel
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Marjorie Klapper
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Lori Loughlin
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Toby MacFarlane
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
William McGlashan
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Marci Palatella
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Peter Jan Sartorio
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Stephen Semprevivo
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Devin Sloane
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
John Wilson
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Homayoun Zadeh
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Robert Zangrillo
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.