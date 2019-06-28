Advertisement

New charges in college admissions scandal: Dad bribed son’s way into USC for $250,000, U.S. attorney says

By
Jun 28, 2019 | 10:10 AM
According to the U.S. attorney in Massachusetts, a Solana Beach, Calif., parent paid $250,000 to have his son admitted to USC, shown, as a fake volleyball player. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)

A Southern California father has reportedly admitted to paying $250,000 to have his son admitted to USC as a bogus volleyball player, the first new charges filed in a federal investigation into college admissions fraud since William “Rick” Singer’s decade-long scheme was uncovered in March.

Jeffrey Bizzack of Solana Beach will plead guilty to one count of fraud conspiracy, the U.S. attorney in Massachusetts said Friday.

Bizzack allegedly paid Singer $250,000 to ensure his son was admitted to USC. Singer, a Newport Beach college consultant, has admitted to orchestrating a national test-fixing and bribery ring that defrauded some of the country’s most selective universities.

Prosecutors will recommend Bizzack, 59, be imprisoned for nine months, fined $75,000 and given one year of supervised release.
