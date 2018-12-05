Controversial L.A. police and fire retirement plan more expensive than promised to voters, report says

The list includes a former firefighter who took almost a year off for a hurt knee after entering DROP. Less than two months after the injury, he crossed the finish line of a half-marathon in Portland, Ore., in a brisk 2:05:23. A married couple, a police captain and a detective, joined DROP then filed claims for carpal tunnel syndrome and other cumulative ailments and took about two years off. They collected nearly $2 million while in the program and spent some of their time off recovering at their condo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, The Times found.