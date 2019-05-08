Earthquake: Magnitude 3.4 quake strikes near Salton City, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning eight miles from Salton City, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:14 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.8 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 32 miles from Coachella,, 34 miles from La Quinta, 34 miles from Brawley and 53 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.