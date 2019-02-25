Earthquake: 2.5 quake strikes near Avalon

A shallow magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon four miles from Avalon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:25 p.m. PST at a depth of 3.1 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 24 miles from San Pedro and 28 miles from Lomita.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm.
