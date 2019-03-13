Earthquake: Magnitude 2.9 quake strikes in San Fernando

A shallow magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning in San Fernando, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:46 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.7 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was four miles from Shadow Hills, four miles from North Hills and six miles from Van Nuys.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.