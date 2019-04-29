Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Las Flores, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon 21 miles from Las Flores, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:54 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 22 miles from Oceanside, 23 miles from Camp Pendleton South and 23 miles from Carlsbad, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
