Earthquake: 3.2 quake hits near Arvin, Calif.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. Pacific time, nine miles from Arvin, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred nine miles from Bakersfield, Calif., 12 miles from Lamont, Calif., 19 miles from Tehachapi, Calif. and 24 miles from Rosedale, Calif..
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.
