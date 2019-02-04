Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Eureka, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Monday morning 6 miles from Eureka, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:19 a.m. PST at a depth of 5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Bayside, Calif., and nine miles from Arcata, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
