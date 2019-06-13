Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Cabazon, Calif.

A shallow magnitude-3.3 earthquake was reported Thursday morning six miles from Cabazon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:38 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 9.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was nine miles from Desert Hot Springs, 10 miles from Palm Springs and 11 miles from Banning.
In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
