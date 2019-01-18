Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Fondo

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Friday morning two miles from Fondo, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:19 a.m. PST at a depth of 6.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Brawley, 21 miles from Imperial and 25 miles from El Centro.
In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.