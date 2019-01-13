Earthquake: 4.1 quake strikes off coast of Northern California

A shallow magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Sunday morning 33 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:35 a.m. Pacific time.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 46 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 52 miles from Eureka, Calif., and 58 miles from Bayside, Calif.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
