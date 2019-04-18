Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Hualien City, Taiwan

A shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake was reported Thursday eight miles from Hualien City, Taiwan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred Wednesday at 10:01 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.
The quake shook buildings on the island’s northern capital, Taipei, about 71 miles away.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 45 miles from Puli, 47 miles from Yilan, and 63 miles from Zhongxing New Village.
In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.