R-rated sex scene gets accidental screening at Alameda County Fair funhouse

Parents and young children got an eyeful at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton when an R-rated film showing a sex scene was inadvertently played on a screen outside the funhouse.
At least one parent was “livid” after joining other moms and dads in hurriedly ushering their kids away from the amusement area Saturday night while trying to divert their attention.
Officials with the Alameda County Fair could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. But officials told news outlets in a statement that employees meant to play the 1952 film “Crimson Pirate” but the disc was accidentally switched out for the 1999 film “Pirates: Blood Brothers.”
In video taken by one mother, a suggestive image of a man and woman can be seen on a screen from the Pirates of the Magical Midway funhouse entrance. The mother, Nechelle Lemons, can be heard calling her daughter away.
“Wow, what are they showing?” Lemons asks in the video. “Are you serious? I can’t believe it.”
Several children are seen leaving the funhouse in the video, some at the direction of adults. One parent diverts a child’s attention by pointing away from the building. When another child stops to take a peek at the screen on his way out, an adult in the background is heard calling, “Daniel, come on!”
In an interview with KTVU-TV, Lemons said the images were pornographic.
“I was very upset,” she told the station. “I went from being completely shocked that something like this would take place, and then, livid.”
Fair officials said in a statement the mix-up in pirate films was unintentional and and the video was immediately removed after the inappropriate footage was discovered.
“We deeply apologize,” officials said in a statement. “This video footage is not in alignment with the values of the Alameda County Fair or Butler Amusements and was unacceptable.”