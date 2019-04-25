A 9th-grader threatened to shoot a classmate, police say. Now his dad faces gun charges

A Pacoima man was charged with illegally storing a gun after his teenage son threatened to shoot one of his classmates at school, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Albert Sanchez, 48, was charged with two criminal counts of unlawful storage of a firearm and, if convicted, faces up to a year in jail and $2,000 in fines, City Atty. Mike Feuer said at a news conference.
The charges come after the principal of Chavez Academy in San Fernando reported to Los Angeles School Police that a ninth-grader threatened to bring a gun to school to shoot a classmate in November.
Police said a parent went to the principal after learning that her child had been threatened. A student was identified in connection with the threat, and his locker and backpack were searched but no weapons were found.
School police then received information that there were weapons in the home of the teen’s father, identified as Sanchez.
Officers went there, and Sanchez gave them permission to search the house. Inside, they found two unloaded and unsecured weapons. A .357 revolver was found in a bag in a dresser, and a .22-caliber rifle was found under a mattress, Feuer said.
Sanchez’s arraignment is scheduled for May 13.