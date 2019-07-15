Explosion shakes Murrieta neighborhood

An explosion rocked a Murrieta, Calif., neighborhood shortly after noon Monday, according to multiple reports.
Rattled residents of the city in Riverside County posted reactions on Twitter, saying the blast shook homes in the area.
One video shows smoke covering a neighborhood on Clinton Keith Road as firefighters try to extinguish cascading flames that appear to encompass a corner home. At least three firetrucks are seen outside the house in the video.
Both the Murrieta Police Department and the Murrieta Fire Department responded to the scene.
No further details were immediately available from authorities, although residents posted on social media the explosion may have been caused by a gas line.
A milelong stretch between Nutmeg Road and Smith Ranch was closed as police and firefighters tended to the scene. Neighbors had been told to keep atheir distance as the area remained dangerous.