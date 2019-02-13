L.A. County firefighters battling commercial building blaze in Huntington Park

A fire broke out at a three-story commercial building Wednesday in Huntington Park, sending a heavy plume of smoke into the air that was visible across the city.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department got the call around 10:40 a.m. and was on the scene 10 minutes later, spokesman Marvin Lin said.
Part of the roof of the three-story building in the 2000 block of Belgrave Avenue collapsed, but no injuries were reported.
Nearly an hour later, Lin said, firefighters were still trying to contain the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.