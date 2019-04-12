Police searching for teen who escaped from Orange County juvenile hall

Authorities were searching Friday morning for a teenage boy who escaped from juvenile hall in Orange County overnight.
The teen, who has not been identified, escaped from the detention center at 331 The City Drive in Orange. Law enforcement officers began looking for him shortly after midnight, authorities said. Orange County sheriff’s deputies are assisting in the search for the teen, according to a department spokesperson.
It was not clear how the boy got out of the facility, which is a 434-bed institution for boys and girls — typically between the ages of 12 and 18 — who are being detained pending juvenile court hearings.
Authorities have not said why the boy was being held in the facility. The Orange County Probation Department could not immediately be reached for comment.