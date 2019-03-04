405 Freeway ramps near LAX will be closed overnight this week

Some ramps on the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight this week for construction work, and officials are warning anyone heading to or from the airport to allow extra time and use alternate routes.
The closures began at 9 p.m. Sunday and will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, according to Caltrans.
The southbound offramps to La Tijera Boulevard, Florence Avenue/Manchester Boulevard and eastbound Century Boulevard will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can reach the airport by using westbound Century Boulevard or the 105 Freeway, officials said.
In addition, the southbound onramp from eastbound Century Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can access the southbound side of the 405 from the Glenn Anderson Freeway.
The Century Boulevard onramps and offramps on the northbound side of the freeway will also be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“Motorists can reach LAX and other Century Boulevard destinations by using I-105 or Imperial Highway to northbound Aviation Boulevard,” Caltrans said in a statement. “Motorists can access northbound I-405 from I-105 or La Tijera Boulevard.”