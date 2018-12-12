405 Freeway reopened in Inglewood; jumper in custody

Authorities temporarily shut down the 405 Freeway in both directions in Inglewood on Tuesday after a man was spotted sitting on an overpass with his feet dangling, snarling rush-hour traffic.
The freeway was closed at Florence Avenue about 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident was reported to authorities about 4:10 p.m.
By 5:20 p.m., the man who was threatening to jump was in custody and paramedics were taking him to a hospital. The freeway was reopened soon after.
Los Angeles firefighters removed air rescue cushions they had placed in the roadway.
A Sigalert was issued about 5 p.m., with the CHP estimating that the freeway would be closed for an hour. Authorities warned commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.