Anaheim man shot and killed by police after barricading himself in attic

An Anaheim man was shot and killed by police Thursday after he barricaded himself in an attic when officers came to the house to serve a search warrant, authorities said.
Daniel Robert Ramirez III, 30, died after he was shot by SWAT team members from the Anaheim Police Department.
Paramedics from Anaheim Fire and Rescue were at the house and treated Ramirez, but he died at the scene, according to Anaheim police.
Detectives with the Irvine Police Department were serving a search warrant at the home in the 500 block of North Harcourt Street when they found a loaded rifle and heard noises coming from a detached garage’s attic.
They requested the help from the Anaheim Police Department. Members of the Anaheim SWAT team arrived and discovered two men barricaded in the attic.
The men refused to come down, and authorities said that after talking to the men for an extensive period of time, they deployed tear gas. One of the men came down from the attic and was taken into custody.
Ramirez remained barricaded in the attic and “made verbal statements he would shoot officers,” according to Anaheim police. No further details were released about the moments that led up to the shooting, or whether Ramirez was armed.
Irvine detectives were looking for a suspect who had stolen guitars and amplifiers from a vehicle March 2, and Irvine police spokeswoman said.
It remains unclear whether Ramirez was the suspect in that crime.
Two other men — Jesus Arturo Martinez, 24, and Roy Arthur Smith, 37 — were arrested at the home because of outstanding warrants, according to Irvine police.
As per protocol with an officer-involved shooting, the Orange County district attorney’s office will lead an investigation with the assistance of the Anaheim police homicide detail.
Concurrent investigations by an Anaheim police incident review team and the Office of Independent Review are underway.
The Anaheim police officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.