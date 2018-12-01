Anchorage earthquake was a big one, but it could have been much worse. Why L.A. should take warning

A later U.S. Geological Survey study found that an area of 185,000 square miles was disrupted. There were areas that dropped as much as eight feet and others rose 38 feet. Barnacles attached to rocks that used to be two feet underwater were suddenly in the open air. A section of downtown Anchorage sank. Underwater landslides in Alaska’s fjords caused tsunamis within minutes of the shaking. Three huge waves washed into Whittier from Prince William Sound within three minutes. Chenega, to the south, lost 23 people, one-third of its population. To the north In Valdez, 30 died as the harbor and docks collapsed. Eleven people were killed by a tsunami that hit Crescent City, Calif.