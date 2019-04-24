Armenian genocide remembrance march expected to draw thousands

“Today, we ... honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century,” President Trump said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Beginning in 1915, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. On this day of remembrance, we again join the Armenian community in America and around the world in mourning the many lives lost.”