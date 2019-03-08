Authorities investigating death of newborn found in Azusa trash can

Authorities are investigating the death of a newborn baby who was found Thursday inside a trash can in Azusa.
Azusa police were called to the 600 block of East 5th Street about 3:40 p.m., when they found the child in the trash, said Sgt. Jason Poulos. The baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, though it’s unclear when the baby died.
Investigators have identified the parents but did not name them.
Poulos did not know whether investigators found signs of trauma on the baby’s body. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.
Poulos did not know whether the trash can was inside a home or outdoors.