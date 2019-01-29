Several detained after boat lands in Huntington Beach

Authorities detained several people after a boat landed in Huntington Beach on Monday afternoon, police said.
Firefighters were called to Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street shortly before 3 p.m., where they evaluated a dozen people, said Huntington Beach Battalion Chief Eric McCoy. None were taken to the hospital.
Seal Beach police helped detain several occupants of the boat, said Sgt. Mike Henderson. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman said Homeland Security investigators are handling the incident and declined to comment further.
It’s unclear where the boat traveled from or why.
