Body discovered inside burning car in East Los Angeles

Authorities launched a homicide investigation late Wednesday after a body was discovered inside a burning car in East Los Angeles.
A passerby called authorities about 7:45 p.m. to report a white sedan that was on fire in the 1500 block of North Bonnie Beach Place. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, officials found a body inside the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
It was not clear whether the body was that of a man or woman or where in the car it was discovered. Homicide investigators remained at the scene early Thursday as they worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.
Video from the scene showed that the car had not been consumed by flames; there was burn damage around its exterior.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.