Garcetti’s budget would spend more money on street repairs and homelessness

Anticipating a rise in business and property tax revenue, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is looking to spend more money on street repairs, homelessness and police overtime next fiscal year.
Garcetti unveiled his $10.6-billion proposed budget for the city Thursday, a spending plan that relies on increased cannabis sales in Los Angeles and state money to help the city’s homeless crisis.
The mayor said he wants to spend $348 million on fixing streets during the fiscal year that starts July 1, up from $312 million.
Spending on homelessness would reach $457 million, up from $429 million, according to Garcetti and his aides. Those figures include revenue from Proposition HHH, the 2016 voter-backed initiative to build affordable housing, as well as the value of city properties set aside for new housing or sold to raise money.
Garcetti said homelessness is the most important issue for him and turning the crisis around will take time. The first project funded with money from Proposition HHH is expected to open later this year.
“I do expect that things will continue to be flat or even get a little bit worse before they get better but the investments are now beginning to pay off,” Garcetti said.
Buoyed by a strong economy, the city plans to set aside 8% of its budget for an emergency or other urgent needs. Pension and retiree healthcare are expected to consume 19.4% of the city’s general fund, which pays for police patrols, fire protection and other basic services.
Property tax revenues are projected to have risen nearly 26% since 2015-16, according to the city. Garcetti’s aides also said they expect the city will receive $64.4 million in taxes paid by pot businesses, up from $40 million in the current year.
The mayor’s budget, which now heads to the City Council for review, also provides money to operate a new jail near the Port of Los Angeles that was built years earlier but lacked money to open.
Jack Humphreville, who belongs to the Neighborhood Council Budget Advocates, said he remains concerned with the city’s pension projections. Budget analysts, he said, are relying on overly rosy assumptions for how much their retirement systems will make off their investments.
Two city pension funds — one for sworn public safety employees, the other for civilian city workers — are projected to earn 7.25% annually in each of the next five years, according to the budget. If those earnings are not achieved, taxpayers will have to make up the difference, Humphreville said.
“I’m worried the next generation of Angelenos will have to pay for this,” he added.
Times staff writer David Zahniser contributed to this report.
This article will be updated.