8 hospitalized, including 2 kids, for carbon monoxide poisoning in Bell Gardens

Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday, including two children in critical condition, for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a Bell Gardens home.
Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Clara Street about 9:20 a.m., according to Los Angeles County fire Inspector Scott Elliott.
Two children were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, Elliott said. The other six people were taken to a hospital in fair condition, he said.
The source of the carbon monoxide was under investigation.