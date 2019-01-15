Advertisement

8 hospitalized, including 2 kids, for carbon monoxide poisoning in Bell Gardens

By City News Service
Jan 15, 2019 | 11:15 AM
Authorities were called to the 5500 block of Clara Street on Tuesday morning about a hazmat incident. (KTLA)

Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday, including two children in critical condition, for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a Bell Gardens home.

Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Clara Street about 9:20 a.m., according to Los Angeles County fire Inspector Scott Elliott.

Two children were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, Elliott said. The other six people were taken to a hospital in fair condition, he said.

The source of the carbon monoxide was under investigation.
