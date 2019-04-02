Three people injured after vehicle drives into Carl's Jr. in Huntington Park

Three people were injured Monday afternoon after a vehicle drove into a Carl’s Jr. in Huntington Park.
One person suffered minor injuries while two others were severely injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least one person was taken to a trauma center.
Emergency personnel got the call about 3:40 p.m. to respond to the fast-food restaurant on East Florence Avenue. No further details were available regarding how the crash occurred.
This story will be updated.
City News Service contributed to this report.