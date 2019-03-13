Rick Singer’s nonprofit was supposed to help poor kids. But elite colleges got most of its grants

In 2016, the most recent year for which the records are available, Singer’s foundation gave $252,500 to the University of Texas Athletics, $50,000 to the USC Women’s Athletics Board, $25,000 to the USC soccer Program and $83,181 to NYU Athletics, the tax documents show. The documents show $100,000 was donated to a company with an address linked to UCLA’s men’s soccer coach, who was indicted.