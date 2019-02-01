Off-duty Long Beach police detective arrested after two suspected DUI crashes

A Long Beach police detective was arrested on suspicion of causing two crashes in West Los Angeles while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities said.
Claudia Lopez, a 43-year-old Pico Rivera resident, was arrested Jan. 20 after she collided with a bicyclist and, 15 minutes later, caused a car crash on the 405 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Lopez was not on duty when the incidents occurred. Officials believe drugs or alcohol were involved in both crashes, according to a CHP report.
In the first crash, Lopez was driving westbound on Fiji Way when she made a right turn and hit a bicyclist, according to the CHP report. She did not stop, and the bicyclist suffered minor injuries.
About 15 minutes later, Lopez was driving on the 405 Freeway near La Tijera Boulevard when she changed lanes and crashed into a car ahead of her, causing that car to hit another, according to the CHP report. The woman whose car Lopez crashed into suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Lopez was released the next day after posting $100,000 bail, according to court records. She was reassigned to an administrative position within the Long Beach Police Department’s Investigations Bureau while police investigate, said Shaunna Dandoy, a spokeswoman for the department.
Lopez is a financial crimes detective, the Long Beach Post reported.
“The Long Beach Police Department holds all employees accountable based on our core values of ethics, intelligence, and respect,” Dandoy said in a statement. “As per all allegations of misconduct the Department thoroughly investigates all cases to provide an extensive, fair, and objective review of misconduct allegations.”
Charges in the case have not yet been filed with the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.