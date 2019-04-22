Woman caught on camera dumping bag of newborn puppies in Coachella trash bin

A woman seen on video dumping a plastic bag filled with puppies in a Coachella trash bin on a day when temperatures were in the 90s is being sought by Riverside County authorities on suspicion of animal cruelty.
A man rummaging through a dumpster behind a Napa Auto Parts store at 49251 Grapefruit Blvd. found the clear bag just after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and brought it into the business, according to Riverside County Animal Services. The bag contained seven puppies, believed to be terrier mixes, which were approximately three days old, authorities said.
Surveillance video released by authorities shows a woman in a tank-top and short skirt pulling up behind the store in a white Jeep Wrangler. Carrying the bag in one hand, she opens the lid of a receptacle used for recycling, peers inside and then closes it. She then tossed the bag atop an open, full trash bin next to it and drove away, authorities said.
Afternoon temperatures in Coachella that day were in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.
“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” Riverside County Animal Services Cmdr. Chris Mayer said in a statement. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”
Mayer said Animal Services officers are working with sheriff’s investigators and trying to build “a strong animal cruelty case.”
Authorities praised the man who brought the puppies inside the store, who was identified only by his first name, John.
“The good Samaritan played a major role in saving these puppies’ lives,” Mayer said. “His actions were humane and heroic.”
The puppies were taken to a Riverside County Animal Services campus, where they were cared for by veterinarians. The county partnered with MeoowzResQ, an Orange-based organization that specializes in cat rescue. MeoowzResQ agreed to foster and bottle-feed the puppies, authorities said.