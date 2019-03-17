College admissions scandal: Alleged ruse included a pole vaulter photo and $475,000

“So [my son] and I just got back from [USC] orientation. It went great,” Greg Kimmel said. “The only kind of glitch was, and I — he didn’t — [my son] didn’t tell me this at the time — but yesterday when he went to meet with his adviser, he stayed after a little bit, and the — apparently the adviser said something to the effect of, ‘Oh, so you’re a track athlete?’ And [my son] said, ‘No.’ ’Cause, so [my son] has no idea, and that’s what — the way we want to keep it.”